Larsen & Toubro wins ‘significant’ contracts in Odisha, Rajasthan

The company did not specify the exact value of the contracts but as per its specification a significant contract ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm has won significant contracts in Odisha and Rajasthan. The company did not specify the exact value of the contracts but as per its specification a significant contract ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore. “… The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured EPC orders from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Odisha to execute individual Rural Water Supply Projects in the Kendrapada & Khorda Districts of Odisha,” the company said in a statement.

The scope of work includes design & construction of Intake structures, 4 Water Treatment Plants of a cumulative capacity of 105 MLD (million litres per day), a booster pumping station and associated electromechanical & instrumentation works including measuring the input and output of the quantity and quality of water at each level, it said. The business, it said has also secured a repeat order from the Water Resources Department of Odisha to construct an intake structure and pressure main along the right bank of Bargarh Main Canal of the Gangadhar Mehar Lift Irrigation Project in Bijepur, Odisha on EPC-Turn Key basis.

About the Rajasthan contract, the company said: “The factories arm of Buildings & Factories Business has secured an order from a leading Cement Manufacturer in India to construct a 10,000 TPD Integrated Cement Plant in Pali, Rajasthan. The scope involves Civil, Mechanical and Equipment Installation works.” Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.