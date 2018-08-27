Larsen & Toubro Rating ‘Buy’: Share buyback move will be value-accretive

L&T had previously announced on 18 August, 2018 that their Board would meet to consider a first ever share buyback on 23 August, 2018. (Reuters)

L&T had previously announced on 18 August, 2018 that their Board would meet to consider a first ever share buyback on 23 August, 2018. The Board approved last Thursday a buyback of up to 60 mn equity shares (4.29% of the outstanding shares) at a maximum price of Rs 1,500/share (13% premium to last close), which would imply a buyback size of up to Rs 90 bn. We note that as of FY18, the standalone balance sheet had Rs 86.6 bn in cash & equivalents and marketable instruments. Thus, the company is essentially paying off a significant portion of its cash holdings.



The buyback will lead to lower other income of Rs 4.0 bn in FY19F but will lead to ROE accretion of 100-150bp over FY19-21F

We estimate that while the buyback will lead to a loss of other income of Rs 4.0 bn in FY19F we estimate ROE will improve by 100-150bp over FY19-21F, thus implying the buyback would be value accretive.

The buyback will also be EPS accretive on our estimates by 4-4.5% over FY20-21F as lower yielding cash will be returned to shareholders.

Further, with Rs 140 bn in cash proceeds to be realised from sale of the Electrical & Automation business, we expect another buyback in FY20

We do not view the buyback to be L&T’s only such action of returning wealth to shareholders in FY19-21F. In fact, we could potentially witness another buyback in FY20F when the company realises Rs 140 bn in cash proceeds on completion of the sale of the Electrical and Automation (E&A) business. The deal is guided to be completed in CY19 according to management and hence we could witness a large special dividend or another large share buyback in FY20 or FY21. These actions would lower the net worth and could lead to further improvement in the consolidated ROE.

Valuation

We value L&T on sum-of-the-parts basis for its various segments to arrive at our target price of Rs 1,593. For each segment, we use multiples comparable to their respective benchmarks. We use the EV/Ebitda metric for almost all segments except for financial services and the development portfolio, where we value the business on the P/B metric. The stock is trading at 19x FY20EPS of Rs 69.1. The benchmark index for the stock is Nifty 50. Further delay in recovery of the investment cycle and continued deterioration in working capital requirement are key downside risks.