Larsen & Toubro Infotech appoints Nachiket Deshpande as COO

“Nachiket joins us at an exciting phase of LTI’s transformation as customers entrust us with solving their unique challenges,” said Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTI.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), IT services arm of engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Ltd., on Wednesday said it has appointed Nachiket Deshpande as its Chief Operating Officer.

Deshpande was with Cognizant Technology Solutions before joining LTI.

“LTI is at the forefront of building the next generation IT Services company, and I am excited to be part of this outstanding team. We will be bolstering the industry expertise and deep technology capabilities that have made LTI the growth leader in the sector,” Deshpande said on his appointment.

He brings to the new role more than 23 years of experience in delivery management, customer relationships management, account and profit and loss (P&L) management across verticals, technologies and geographies.

Read: L&T bags orders worth Rs 2,547 crore

He has held management positions in the US, Europe, and Asia across delivery, practice building and client facing roles.

“Nachiket joins us at an exciting phase of LTI’s transformation as customers entrust us with solving their unique challenges. He brings extensive experience and diverse capabilities to continue our growth leadership,” said Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTI.