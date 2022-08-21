L&T sets up green hydrogen plant at Hazira

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is in talks with a dozen companies, including public sector firms and steel manufacturers, to set up green hydrogen facilities for them. This would be under an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model. On Saturday, L&T commissioned a green hydrogen plant at its AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira.

This is L&T’s first green hydrogen plant and has a capacity to produce 45 kg of green hydrogen per day. The firm will use the hydrogen produced from the plant for its own furnaces. “This initiative is in line with L&T’s climate leadership targets of Lakshya-2026 that will help reduce greenhouse gases by about 300 tonne per annum. We believe that green hydrogen is a promising alternative fuel, and this plant is a testimony that we are committed to creating a greener tomorrow,” said Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president (energy) at L&T.

Also Read| Distributed ledger technology: Leading trade recovery in post-pandemic times

The green hydrogen plant, with an investment of a little over Rs 25 crore, is designed for an electrolyser capacity of 800 kW comprising both alkaline (380 kW) and polymer electrolyte membrane (420 kW) technologies. This will be powered by a rooftop solar plant of 990 kW peak direct current capacity and a 500 kWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

“This is the largest green hydrogen plant in India,” L&T head, green manufacturing and development, Derek M Shah said. The scope involves the generation of high purity green hydrogen (99.99%) and oxygen. The company will use a blend of 15% hydrogen with natural gas as fuel, and oxygen will supplement the existing usage in cutting and welding applications.

(Travel for this story was sponsored by L&T)