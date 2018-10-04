Larsen & Toubro Hydrocarbon Engineering consortium bags contract from ONGC

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Thursday said its subsidiary L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) in consortium with Baker Hughes, a GE company and McDermott International, has bagged a subsea contract from ONGC for development of block DWN-98/2 in the Krishna Godavari basin.

The award represents the largest single subsea contract awarded by ONGC, the company said in a BSE filing.

LTHE said the scope of work encompasses fabrication engineering, procurement and coating of around 500 kms linepipes, stalk fabrication of around 300 kms linepipes and fabrication, testing a loadout of around 185 subsea structures including 6 subsea manifolds and onshore pipeline installation.

It will leverage on its fabrication facility at Kattupalli, Chennai on the East Coast of India for this project, LTHE added.

Delivery is scheduled for 2020 for the gas system and 2021 for the oil system.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading 1.82 per cent up at Rs 1,267.15 apiece on BSE.