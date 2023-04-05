Larsen & Toubro bags multiple contracts worth over Rs 7,000 crore in Middle East

Construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has bagged multiple contracts of worth more than Rs 7,000 crore in the Middle East region. The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction and installation for various new offshore facilities and integration with existing installations, L&T said in a statement.

L&T wins “mega” contracts for its hydrocarbon business from a prestigious client in the Middle East, it said. According to its classification, orders of more than Rs 7,000 crore fall under the mega category.

Subramanian Sarma, Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President, said, “Securing these repeat orders indicates customer satisfaction and is a testimony to customer’s faith in the team’s dedicated efforts towards developing and nurturing these capabilities.” Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries.