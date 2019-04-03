Larsen & Toburo to sell entire stake in L&T Kobelco Machinery for Rs 43.5 cr

By: | Updated: April 3, 2019 2:14 PM

L&T Kobelco Machinery Private Ltd (LTKM) is a joint venture between L&T and Kobe Steel, wherein Larsen & Toubro holds 51 per cent stake.

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Wednesday said it will offload its entire stake in L&T Kobelco Machinery Private Ltd for around Rs 43.5 crore. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Kobe Steel have signed an agreement to this effect.

“L&T has entered into a definitive agreement with Kobe Steel Ltd, a company registered in Japan, on April 2, 2019, for the divestment of its entire stake in L&T Kobelco Machinery Private Limited,” L&T said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Following the divestment of stake, LTKM will cease to be L&T’s subsidiary.

LTKM’s total income during the year 2017-18, was recorded at Rs 82.03 crore, constituting around 0.07 per cent of the consolidated total income of L&T for the financial year 2017-18, the company said.

LTKM had reported a net worth of Rs 40.13 crore as on March 31, 2018, of which L&T’s 51 per cent share of was Rs 20.47 crore, the company added.

It said the sale of shares is expected to be completed before the end of this month.

L&T said the “consideration for sale” is Rs 43.5 crore.

