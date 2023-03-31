Larsen & Toubro bags multiple EPC projects in domestic market

Construction major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday announced bagging multiple ‘significant’ contracts in the domestic market. L&T in a statement said that its power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business has secured multiple significant domestic EPC (engineering procurement and construction) orders.

According to L&T’s classification, significant orders are worth the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore. The PT&D business has secured orders to establish 765kV and 400kV gas-insulated substations to serve as pooling substations at the RE zone of Khavda Renewable Energy park in Gujarat’s Kutch region.

Also Read L&T signs pact with French firm McPhy Energy to explore green hydrogen market

Large renewable energy (RE) zones are being developed that house several solar and wind projects from various developers in contiguous land parcels, the company said adding power generated from such individual projects is collected at pooling substations, located in the vicinity, and then re-distributed to intra-state and inter-state transmission networks.

The PT&D business has bagged another order to establish 765kV gas-insulated and air-insulated substation bays at the pooling and remote end substations at the upcoming RE zone in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The combined scope of these substation packages includes more than 7 km of gas-insulated bus ducts, bus reactors and protection & automation systems. Further, the PT&D business has also bagged orders to develop distribution infrastructure in two circles of Rajasthan’s prominent distribution company. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services operating in over 50 countries.