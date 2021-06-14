Large steel players made gains in FY21

Large steel makers also benefited more from the rally in steel prices, given the dominance of flat steel in their portfolio.
Large steel makers took huge strides in terms of their performance in the last fiscal, increasing their market share by 500 basis points (bps) on-year to 58% despite their share of industry capacity remaining unchanged.
The improvement was driven by supply-chain efficiencies, higher exports, and captive mines.
