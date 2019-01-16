Large number of complaints regarding TataSky’s select and pay plan; TRAI seeks status report

By: | Published: January 16, 2019 9:30 PM

When contacted, TataSky, a joint venture between the Tata Group and 21st Century Fox, declined to comment saying the matter is subjudice before the court.

When contacted, TataSky, a joint venture between the Tata Group and 21st Century Fox, declined to comment saying the matter is subjudice before the court.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has asked direct-to-home operator TataSky to file a status report over implementation of new rule that allows viewers select and pay only for the channels they wished to view, citing large number of complaints from its consumers. The sectoral regulator also alleged that the DTH operator is misleading its consumers by informing subscribers that “TRAI has extended the date of implementation of new regulatory framework”.

In a letter to Tata Sky, TRAI said it has received a “a large number of complaints” from its subscribers that the company has “not made any provision in their system to obtain the choice of subscribers as per the new regulatory framework.” Subscriber have “also pointed out that the customer care centre of Tata Sky as well as the (ticker’ running on Tata Sky platform channels are misleading the subscribers by informing that the TRAI has extended the date of implementation of new regulatory framework”, it added.

“This information is patently false and misleading,” TRAI said in its letter, adding it “has only provided time up to January 31, 2019, to enable the subscribers to choose television channels for a smooth migration to the new regulatory framework”. When contacted, TataSky, a joint venture between the Tata Group and 21st Century Fox, declined to comment saying the matter is subjudice before the court.

TRAI’s framework allows consumers to select and pay only for the channels they wish to view and requires TV broadcasters to disclose maximum retail price (MRP) of channels individually and those of bouquets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Large number of complaints regarding TataSky’s select and pay plan; TRAI seeks status report
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition