L&T Tech Services opens design, prototyping centres in US; to hire over 500 engineers

Pure-play engineering services company L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on November 18 announced the inauguration of two new design and prototyping centres in Peoria, Illinois, in the US.

LTTS already has a flagship design centre in Peoria.

The two new centres will look to support digital engineering programmes for customers.

The new centres — 1DigitalPlace and the Electrification & Prototyping Center — are meant to offer services in digital manufacturing and next-generation electrification solutions in the transportation, medical and hi-tech domains.

The 1DigitalPlace Center of Excellence aims to assist customers from concept development to launch. It further aims to help drive solutions across digital manufacturing in key areas, including artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, 3D-vision systems and connected machines. This centre will focus on delivering manufacturing execution systems and enabling next-generation digital twins; it will look to combine insights from customers with the company’ design, simulation, proof of concept and prototyping capabilities.

The Electrification & Prototype centre is a design facility providing services across the value chain. The centre aims to enable processes from conception through schematics, to physical prototype harness development in HIL (hardware-in-the-loop) test benches. It is meant to help expand and deepen expertise across electrification, UAVs, marine engineering solutions and autonomy for end-to-end support.

As part of the planned expansion of the Peoria design centre, LTTS plans to hire more than 500 engineers over the next 36 months.

“These centres are the biggest that we have opened in North America in recent years,” said CEO & MD Amit Chadha.

Saying that North America is an important market for LTTS, he said around 65% of the company’s business comes from this geography. He added that Europe and Japan are also important geographies for the company.

Speaking on areas of focus, Chadha said EVs and 5G are among promising sectors. “In order to understand how a charger works, we have built chargers from the ground up. We have advised customers on electrification for projects, including from the US and Europe.”

Speaking about the future of electrification, he said: “Electrification of construction equipment, agricultural equipment and boats is inevitable.”

The writer was in Illinois, US, at the invitation of L&T Technology Services