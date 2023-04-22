L&T Group IT firms, LTTS and LTIMindtree to move to its own office space

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) plans to shift its office from Manyata Tech park to its own upcoming office space, L&T Tech Park, which is adjacent to L&T’s upcoming residential project L&T Raintree Boulevard. Sources close to the know said that the project will also house other L&T group companies like LTIMindree, which is also based out of Bengaluru.

The new office space for LTTS will be about 550,000 lakh sq ft. The office space will have two buildings adjacent to each other. Each building will house LTTS and LTIMindtree employees, respectively.

While LTTS spokesperson confirmed that the company’s office will be moving to its own campus near Hebbal, LTIMindtree did not respond to an email query.

While Manyata Tech park has all amenities and facilities, L&T Raintree Boulevard also boasts of spacious residences along with retail avenues to cater to shopping and entertainment needs in the same vicinity. LTTS has a total headcount of over 22,000 and the largest number of its employees are in Bengaluru. LTIMindtree has about 90,000 employees globally.