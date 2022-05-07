Lakshmi Venu takes over as MD of Sundaram-Clayton Limited

Lakshmi Venu, daughter of Venu Srinivasan has taken over as the managing director of Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL), one of India’s leading auto components manufacturers. She was the joint MD of SCL, a TVS Group company.

The decision to elevate Lakshmi Venu as MD of SCL comes close on the heels of Sudarshan Venu’s appointment as MD of TVS Motor Company on Thursday.

Lakshmi Venu who has been leading SCL from the front for over a decade now, has been the lead architect of establishing SCL’s global footprint. Under her leadership, the company took the decision to set up a foundry in the US three years ago in 2019 in Dorchester, South Carolina, at a time when most US-based customers were looking for on-shore foundry units to reduce supply chain risks and curtail carbon footprint. She managed the turnaround of SCL to make it a competitive foundry in the world, and has built deep customer relationships with Cummins, Hyundai, Volvo, Paccar and Daimler.

Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus, SCL, said, “Lakshmi’s focus and dedicated efforts over the last ten years have seen the company do a turnaround in quality, profitability, and building relationship with OEMs. She has spearheaded the establishment of our US operations which has commenced activities recently. We are confident that under her leadership, SCL will see its rise globally.”

Lakshmi Venu, MD, SCL, said, “It is indeed an honour to lead SCL to its next phase of growth. The future promises to be exciting, challenging and presents new opportunities. We have an excellent team and together we look forward to strengthening SCL both in India and globally. I hope to live up to the faith the shareholders, the board of directors, the employees and the management of the company have bestowed upon me.”

SCL is a leading manufacturer of machined aluminum die-castings, producing castings for the passenger car, commercial vehicle and two-wheeler industries in India and globally. SCL in India, currently has facilities in Padi, Oragadam and Mahindra World City near Chennai, and one plant in Hosur.