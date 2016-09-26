Lack of training in new skills worry creatives: Adobe

The report also found that Indian creatives have a higher desire to learn (83 per cent) and feel motivated to finding new solutions to design-led challenges (61 per cent). (Reuters)

While rise of design-led thinking in the realm of business is having a positive effect on creative professionals in India, nearly half of them feel that they are not being sufficiently trained in new skills, a survey by Adobe shows.

The findings of the 2016 Creative Pulse survey of more than 1,700 creatives across Asia Pacific (APAC) — including graphic designers, web designers, artists and web designers, among others — showed a clear increase in the emphasis laid on design and creativity in businesses across the country.

The report also found that Indian creatives have a higher desire to learn (83 per cent) and feel motivated to finding new solutions to design-led challenges (61 per cent). This is higher (by 11 per cent and 20 per cent respectively) than their peers in APAC region, Adobe said in a statement on Monday.

But 43 percent of creatives in the country feel that they are not being sufficiently trained in new skills, the study showed.

“The rapid growth of mobile devices and emergence of technologies such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are challenging creatives world over to create content faster than ever before,” said Kulmeet Bawa, Managing Director – South Asia, Adobe.

Most creative professionals in the country feel that proficiency in technology and access to best-in-class tools, combined with intuitive creative excellence will be the deal breaker.

Creatives in India cite that the most important skills over the next year would be to acquire (User Experience)/UI (User Interface) design (37 per cent) and app development (20 percent), the report said.

Overall, the findings of the survey highlighted that creatives in India are today driving a bigger impact within their organisations.

“Today, we are seeing businesses in India increasingly acknowledge the value of creativity in driving business results, and find several companies taking steps to involve creatives in their strategic plans as well as boardroom discussions,” Bawa said.