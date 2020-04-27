Labour ministry’s control rooms solve most of problems of migrant and other workers

Control rooms were also mandated to deal with the problems of migrant workers through coordination with various state governments. (Representative image)

Migrant workers and those working in mines, railways, banks and major ports in the central sphere are making good use of the control rooms set up by the labour ministry meant to address issues related to sustenance, wage and jobs.

While over 80% of the calls are genuine and officials under chief labour commissioner (central) Rajan Verma manning such rooms are trying to sort out the callers’ problem with their employers; some calls do perplex them.

What do they do if a call comes with a request of depositing Rs 5,000 instantly in the account of the caller, or the one that comes with an appeal to call the caller’s wife to come back home from her parents’ place?

On a pan-India basis, 20 such control rooms, manned by labour enforcement officers, assistant labour commissioners, regional labour commissioners and deputy chief labour commissioners are getting 100 calls every day on an average. One in five calls they receive is frivolous. Control rooms were also mandated to deal with the problems of migrant workers through coordination with various state governments.

Whenever there is a distress call, our officers are dealing with them on a priority basis. Upon receiving calls, our officers are intervening and taking the matter to the relevant principal employers. Our success rate is quite good. We are able to solve around 80% of the problems flagged to us,” said Verma.

However, after some days of the launch, it was found that a good number of calls are pertaining to various state governments – beyond the jurisdiction of the CLC (C). As labour is on the concurrent list, Union labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar wrote all the states requesting them to designate a nodal officer from the labour department to coordinate with control rooms set up by the Centre. “The coordinated efforts of the central and state governments are required in order to resolve the grievances of the workers,” he wrote.