Labour laws don’t permit moonlighting: Govt

Amid the debate over moonlighting by employees, the Centre on Monday said the current laws don’t permit a worker in an establishment to take up employment in addition to her job there, that could hurt the interest of her employer.

“As per the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act 1946, a worker shall not at any time work against the interest of the industrial establishment in which she is employed and shall not take any employment in addition to her job in the establishment, which may adversely affect the interest of her employer,” Rameswar Teli, minister of state for labour and employment, said.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha by MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, Teli said the government is not conducting any study on moonlighting in the country.

In response to another question on whether the government has observed that layoffs are happening as a result of moonlighting, Teli said, there is no specific information is available to indicate that layoffs are happening due to moonlighting. “Employment and retrenchment including layoffs are a regular phenomenon in industrial establishments,” he said.

Answering a question on whether the government has instructed companies not to fire employees due to moonlighting, Teli said the jurisdiction in the matters with regard to multinational and Indian companies in the IT, social media, edtech firms and related sectors lie with the respective state governments.

The issue of moonlighting by employees gained prominence in recent months after the Covid-19 pandemic and work from home culture. This was seen to be especially prevalent in the IT sector and IT major Wipro had also fired 300 employees over the issue.