Labour Day: Narayana Murthy pulls off a Jack Ma; says, Indians must work 12 hours a day now

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy pulled off a Jack Ma days ahead of labour day and said that Indians must work for 60 hours a week for the coming 2-3 years to tide over the economic downturn caused by coronavirus lockdown. Indians need to put in more work and more hours to put the economy on a track again, Narayana Murthy told ET Now in an interview recently. “We should take a pledge that we will work ten hours a day, six days a week – as against 40 hours a week – for the next 2-3 years so that we can fast-track and grow the economy much faster,” he said. Earlier Alibaba-fame Jack Ma had also said something along the similar lines and had asked Chinese counterparts to work on a 9 AM-9 PM basis daily.

Under current rules, workers can be asked to work for eight hours per day, six days a week, which equals to 48 hours of work in a week.

Talking about work from home trend which has arisen due to the lockdown situation, Narayana Murthy said that the ultimate goal for now is to improve productivity and hence businesses should define their standards of productivity. He said that every industry ranging from finance to information technology must ask every employee to achieve that productivity standard to make work from home work.

On lockdown

The Infosys co-founder also said that the government needs to act on many fronts to help people overcome the blow of lockdown. “We have not provided any grants or interim finances to our startup companies or mid size companies and workers in these companies like several developed nations have done,” he told the news channel this week. However, it is expected that the government will release a financial relief package which will take MSME woes into consideration as well after the first package, which was focused at labourers, daily wage earners and women.