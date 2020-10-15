Labour codes: Draft rules to be ready by November

Twenty-nine central labour Acts, one of which dated back to 1923, have been subsumed into four codes, with the aim of simplifying the laws and ensuring higher productivity and generation of decent employment.

The labour ministry on Wednesday said it intends to implement the new labour codes from the beginning of next fiscal. Framing of rules under the three recently-passed labour codes – on industrial relations, social security and occupational health & safety – is under process and is likely to be completed by next month.

After drafting, rules will be put up in the public domain for comments for 45 days and then final rules will be prepared. If the situation so arises, tripartite meeting may take place.

“Though the codes give us the option to implement new labour laws in phases, our intention is to go for full implementation of the four codes at one go,” Apurva Chandra, secretary, ministry of labour and employment (MoLE) said on Wednesday.

The code on wages, which universalises minimum wages, was passed in November last year; but rules under the code are yet to be notified.

The secretary said that he has written to the chief secretaries of all states advising them to draft the rules, under the codes, that belong to their domain soon so that the rules can be implemented early.

R K Gupta, joint secretary, MoLE said industries will have to file only one return under the new labour rules. The number of minimum wages in the central sphere such as coal, mining banking etc, will be brought down to 12 from around 200 now.

Twenty-nine central labour Acts, one of which dated back to 1923, have been subsumed into four codes, with the aim of simplifying the laws and ensuring higher productivity and generation of decent employment.

The government is of the view that the labour codes will establish transparent, answerable and simple mechanism reducing to one registration, one license and one return for all codes.