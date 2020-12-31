Labour Bureau to complete 4 surveys, including one on migrant workers, by October 2021: Santosh Gangwar

Gangwar said that the Labour Bureau would also launch an 'All India Quarterly Survey on Employment of Enterprises' that will provide comprehensive data on the employment numbers in both the organised and unorganised sectors.

The government will soon launch four pan-India level employment surveys — on migrant workers, domestic workers, employment generated by professionals and transport sector — in March and complete these surveys by October, 2021.

“The Labour Bureau has recently been entrusted with four all-India surveys on migrant workers, domestic workers, employment generated by professionals and transport sector which will be launched by early March, 2020 and the results of these will be available by October, 2021,” labour minister Santosh Gangwar said addressing senior officials of the ministry on the occasion of centenary year celebrations of the Bureau.

Gangwar said that the Labour Bureau would also launch an ‘All India Quarterly Survey on Employment of Enterprises’ that will provide comprehensive data on the employment numbers in both the organised and unorganised sectors.

On this occasion, Director General, Labour Bureau, DS Negi read out a special message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his message, the Prime Minister highlighted that for the last hundred years, the Bureau has been generating labour, price and employment statistics with great allegiance and dedication.

The Prime Minister also opined that the three historic labour codes will not only protect the interests of hardworking workers but will also form the basis for increasing productivity to higher levels.

Speaking on the occasion, Negi said work related to the launch of four all-India surveys is in full swing.