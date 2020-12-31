  • MORE MARKET STATS

Labour Bureau to complete 4 surveys, including one on migrant workers, by October 2021: Santosh Gangwar

By: |
December 31, 2020 6:15 AM

On this occasion, Director General, Labour Bureau, DS Negi read out a special message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gangwar said that the Labour Bureau would also launch an 'All India Quarterly Survey on Employment of Enterprises' that will provide comprehensive data on the employment numbers in both the organised and unorganised sectors.Gangwar said that the Labour Bureau would also launch an 'All India Quarterly Survey on Employment of Enterprises' that will provide comprehensive data on the employment numbers in both the organised and unorganised sectors.

The government will soon launch four pan-India level employment surveys — on migrant workers, domestic workers, employment generated by professionals and transport sector — in March and complete these surveys by October, 2021.

“The Labour Bureau has recently been entrusted with four all-India surveys on migrant workers, domestic workers, employment generated by professionals and transport sector which will be launched by early March, 2020 and the results of these will be available by October, 2021,” labour minister Santosh Gangwar said addressing senior officials of the ministry on the occasion of centenary year celebrations of the Bureau.

Related News

Gangwar said that the Labour Bureau would also launch an ‘All India Quarterly Survey on Employment of Enterprises’ that will provide comprehensive data on the employment numbers in both the organised and unorganised sectors.

On this occasion, Director General, Labour Bureau, DS Negi read out a special message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his message, the Prime Minister highlighted that for the last hundred years, the Bureau has been generating labour, price and employment statistics with great allegiance and dedication.

The Prime Minister also opined that the three historic labour codes will not only protect the interests of hardworking workers but will also form the basis for increasing productivity to higher levels.

Speaking on the occasion, Negi said work related to the launch of four all-India surveys is in full swing.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Labour Bureau to complete 4 surveys including one on migrant workers by October 2021 Santosh Gangwar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tata Steel installs piped conveyor in West Bokaro mine
2Private banks taking away share from PSBs in rural credit: RBI
3Post Covid spurt: Peak power demand touches all-time high on Wednesday