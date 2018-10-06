Kymco launches Ionex Commercial – An EV turnkey solution for business and governments to go electric

Unlike fossil fuel vehicles, EVs need charging facilities that are not in place at most places, or are scarce.

At the ongoing Paris Motor Show, Kymco, the Taiwanese electric two-wheeler player, launched the Ionex Commercial—an electric vehicle (EV) turnkey solution that can help businesses and governments to quickly adopt electric mobility. (The Ionex is a range of electric scooter models manufactured by the company.)

Unlike fossil fuel vehicles, EVs need charging facilities that are not in place at most places, or are scarce. The Ionex Commercial, the company said, “removes the barriers for businesses and governments by offering a total solution to execute the transition to electric.” It comprises of EVs, charging facilities, removable batteries and advanced IT systems.

EVs: The Ionex Commercial provides a range of customisable electric scooters and bikes. It also offers engineering services to convert existing fleets to work with the Ionex Commercial platform.

Charging stations: It offers a range of charging solutions, including standard/ fast charging, battery swaps, or any combination thereof. Energy stations can be customised.

Smart batteries: It has the patented Ionex smart battery that works with different types of vehicles. It weighs just 5 kg.

IT systems: It has the world’s first cloud-based EV infrastructure OS, and business applications that work with the vehicles, batteries, apps and charging facilities.

“The world needs a dependable, one-stop provider to assemble an array of capabilities to support the electric transition,” said Kymco chairman Allen Ko. “The Ionex Commercial provides a total solution to enable businesses and governments to go electric.”

Unveiling Ionex Commercial at Paris, Ko said, “There are 150 mn scooters in the world. Of these, 5 mn are used for commercial purposes. They travel seven times the distance of their consumer counterparts, and represent 20% of total energy consumption. Unlike consumer vehicles, the procurement of CVfleet is managed by just a few decision-makers. So, a conversion of even a small number of businesses to electric can have a big environmental impact.”

The company also identified four types of enterprises that are ripe for joining the EV movement: petroleum companies, logistics and retail companies, ride-sharing startups, and city governments that manage their public transportation systems.