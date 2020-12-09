  • MORE MARKET STATS

KVIC gets order for 836 Khadi Silk sarees from Delhi Police

By: |
December 9, 2020 10:35 PM

The Tasar-Katia Silk sarees for Delhi police are being prepared by traditional artisans in West Bengal. It is a dual-tone fabric made with a blend of Tussar and Katia silk.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the latest purchase order from Delhi Police shows the growing popularity of Khadi.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Wednesday said it has received an order for 836 Khadi Silk sarees worth Rs 25 lakh from the Delhi Police.

The commission will complete the order in less than two months, it added.

Related News

The dual-tone sarees will be made of high-quality Tasar-Katia Silk. The sample of the saree was provided by the Delhi Police, which was accordingly developed by KVIC. The sarees will have a mix of natural colour Tasar Silk and Katia Silk in pink colour.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the latest purchase order from Delhi Police shows the growing popularity of Khadi, which will strengthen artisans.

“Over the years Khadi has become a trendsetter. Khadi is handcrafted and so it is the most comfortable fabric. Not only common people, particularly youngsters, but various government bodies too have adopted Khadi. This is a big boost to our artisans spinning and weaving Khadi in remotest parts of the country,” Saxena said.

The Tasar-Katia Silk sarees for Delhi police are being prepared by traditional artisans in West Bengal. It is a dual-tone fabric made with a blend of Tussar and Katia silk.

It is mostly woven by traditional artisans and is identified by its thick and heavy texture created by using two different threads of Tasar and Katia. According to KVIC, its rugged and rustic appearance but porous weave makes this fabric perfect to wear in all seasons.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. KVIC gets order for 836 Khadi Silk sarees from Delhi Police
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1CII, Amazon India join hands to boost MSME business
2Policies, regulatory regime need to be evolved to reap full benefits of 5G: Trai chief
3Karnataka HC to hear petitions from Amazon, Flipkart, CCI in Jan against alleged marketplace malpractices