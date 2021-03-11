KVB, Chola jointly launch co-lending biz

Chola has stronger presence to target high-value loan segments such as construction equipment and commercial vehicles.

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola) jointly announced launching of the co-lending business in a partnership. The co-lending model is a great opportunity for banks and NBFCs to draw upon each other’s strengths.

Co-lending business will significantly help Chola and KVB expand their reach to new customer segments across the country.