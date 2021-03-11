  • MORE MARKET STATS

KVB, Chola jointly launch co-lending biz

By: |
March 11, 2021 8:20 AM

Co-lending business will significantly help Chola and KVB expand their reach to new customer segments across the country.

Chola has stronger presence to target high-value loan segments such as construction equipment and commercial vehicles.

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola) jointly announced launching of the co-lending business in a partnership. The co-lending model is a great opportunity for banks and NBFCs to draw upon each other’s strengths.

Co-lending business will significantly help Chola and KVB expand their reach to new customer segments across the country where Chola has stronger presence to target high-value loan segments such as construction equipment and commercial vehicles.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. KVB Chola jointly launch co-lending biz
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Wholesales: PVs see growth of 18% in February, two-wheelers 10%
2Valli moves NCLT, seeks minimum holding waiver
3Our focus on cash flows saved the day: Tata Steel’s Chatterjee