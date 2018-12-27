Kumbh Mela 2019: SpiceJet to operate special flights between Prayagraj-Delhi; check fare, other details

The flight for the Delhi-Prayagraj and Prayagraj -Delhi route can be booked at a price of Rs 3762. (Photo source- Reuters)

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has announced special daily flights between Prayagraj (Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for the Maha Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest Hindu congregation. The proposed flights on the Delhi-Prayagraj route will be operated from January 6, 2019, to March 30, 2019, the airline said in a press release. The flight for the Delhi-Prayagraj and Prayagraj -Delhi route can be booked at a price of Rs 3762.

The flight from Delhi will depart at 10:15 AM and arrive in Prayagraj at 11:20 AM, while the flight from Praygraj will take off at 11:20 AM and land in Delhi at 1:15 PM. Kumbh Mela 2019 is slated to be held at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj (UP) from January to March 2019. The occasion is expected to witness a footfall of more than 15 crore people.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram-based airline has also announced a host of other new non-stop flights and frequencies connecting Hyderabad to Ahmedabad, Bagdogra and Goa, Hyderabad-Goa. These flights will start from January 10, 2019.

The budget carrier will operate daily flights between Hyderabad-Goa and Delhi-Prayagraj. On all other routes, flights will be available on all days during the week except Sundays.

Flights for Hyderabad-Goa will cost Rs 1997, Ahmedabad-Bagdogra Rs 4603, Goa-Hyderabad Rs 1897, Bagdogra-Ahmedabad Rs 4553, Ahmedabad-Hyderabad Rs 1913 and Hyderabad-Ahmedabad Rs 2013.

The new services on the Delhi- Prayagraj-Delhi route will be catered by Boeing 737 – 700 aircraft, while on all the other sectors by Boeing 737 – 800 aircraft. Earlier this year, SpiceJet announced eight new direct flights from Hyderabad connecting Kolkata, Pune and Coimbatore, starting January 1 next year.