KSRTC files appeal in Supreme court against OMCs’ decision to hike bulk diesel price

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the state-owned road transport corporation, has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) decision to increase the diesel price for bulk purchasers.

The price of one litre of diesel given to the loss making KSRTC is now Rs 6.46 more than the price given to the public (Rs 91.42) in the state.

Kerala transport Minister Antony Raju said that KSRTC will buy fuel from private pumps instead of buying it in bulk. He said that normally bulk buyers get a discount and added that OMC’s do not even deduct the agency commission,they normally pay to private outlets, when selling in bulk to the transport utility.

The increase in prices will result in an additional liability of Rs 19 lakh per day for the public transport utility.