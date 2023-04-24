Krithivasan, Ravi Kumar set off – visit clients, staff

While the new CEO of Cognizant, Ravi Kumar is spending much of his time meeting clients and employees across the world, the designate CEO of India’s largest IT company, TCS, K Krithivasan is all set to travel along with the outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan to meet clients and field teams.

Ravi Kumar S, said, in the annual report of the company filed with US regulator today, “I have been leading the company for more than three months and have spent much of my time on a listening and learning tour, meeting with a hundred large clients and visiting many of our global teams, virtually and in person. This included an extended trip to India, which is home to over 70% of our workforce. I am deeply impressed with the knowledge, skills and motivation of our associates. They are dedicated to helping clients succeed and determined to compete and win to expand our global leadership in technology services.”

During the results day of TCS, outgoing CEO Rajesh, spoke about the transition and said, “We are going to travel for the next six to eight weeks, meeting with our customers and field teams and that’s the plan we will execute.”

Even Krithivasan, said in the same conference, “Immediately, I would like to meet our customers to know what their priorities is and what they are focussing. I want to know what they intend to do in the near term and medium term. I haven’t met them, though, we have been meeting our immediate leadership team. When asked about whether there will be a change in structure, he said, “As I meet our customers and associates, if there is a need to tweak, we will put that in place.”