KreditBee raises $120 mn from Series D round led by Advent

As part of its Series D round, which has now concluded, the startup has raised a total of $200 million in two tranches — $80 million and $120 million, respectively.

Written by Tushar Goenka
The company’s average ticket size for salaried individuals was around Rs 40,000-45,000 but was around half that amount — at about Rs 20,000-25,000 — for self-employed individuals.

KreditBee, a fintech platform, on Friday announced it raised $100 million in an extended Series D round from Advent International — a private equity player. The startup also raised $20 million from existing investors like Premji Invest, Japan-based MUFG Bank. The fresh funds will be used to scale product offerings as the company eyes an assets under management (AUM) of $1 billion over the next six-nine months, up from about $600 million currently.

As part of its Series D round, which has now concluded, the startup has raised a total of $200 million in two tranches — $80 million and $120 million, respectively. It had announced the first capital infusion last month. “This reinforces the confidence in our profitable business model and the long-term sustainability of it. The latest round will help us to achieve our vision of serving over 400 million middle income population in the country,” said Madhusudan Ekambaram, co-founder and CEO, KreditBee.

Broadly, KreditBee disburses loans worth more than Rs 1,350 crore on a monthly basis by providing unsecured loans to salaried and self-employed individuals, the company’s bread-and-butter product, as reported earlier. The company’s average ticket size for salaried individuals was around Rs 40,000-45,000 but was around half that amount — at about Rs 20,000-25,000 — for self-employed individuals. The average tenure for these loans was seven-eight months. It also disburses loans as high as Rs 0.4 million, as reported earlier.

Further, around 70% of the company’s customer base resides in non-metro cities. A majority of these customers are employees of small and medium-sized enterprises or government employees which it serves via partners like IIFL Finance, Poonawala Fincorp, PayU Finance, among others.

KreditBee was among the players hit by the RBI’s decision to tighten the screw on digital lenders, at a time when disbursals of these loans have seen a rise in recent times. “We have been an NBFC all this while. So, the guidelines did not pinch us a lot. On the long term…are stabilising but definitely there have been some short-term pains with few of the lenders in the market,” Ekambaram had told FE earlier.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 03:00:00 am