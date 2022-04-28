KPIT Technologies reports 52% rise in profit after tax

KPIT Technologies on Wednesday reported a 52% y-o-y growth in profit after tax to Rs 80.58 crore and a 21% y-o-y growth in revenue to Rs 651.76 crore during the March quarter.

The company said Q4 was another good quarter in terms of deal closures. The value of total deals won during the quarter was worth $ 125 million. Ravi Pandit, co-founder and chairman, KPIT, said FY22 was a year of resurgence for the company.

Kishor Patil, co-founder, CEO and MD, KPIT, said it had delivered seven sequential quarters of healthy growth and steady margin expansion.