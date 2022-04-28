scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

KPIT Technologies reports 52% rise in profit after tax

The value of total deals won during the quarter was worth $ 125 million. Ravi Pandit, co-founder and chairman, KPIT, said FY22 was a year of resurgence for the company.

Written by FE Bureau
KPIT Tech
Kishor Patil, co-founder, CEO and MD, KPIT, said it had delivered seven sequential quarters of healthy growth and steady margin expansion. (Representative image)

KPIT Technologies on Wednesday reported a 52% y-o-y growth in profit after tax to Rs 80.58 crore and a 21% y-o-y growth in revenue to Rs 651.76 crore during the March quarter.

The company said Q4 was another good quarter in terms of deal closures. The value of total deals won during the quarter was worth $ 125 million. Ravi Pandit, co-founder and chairman, KPIT, said FY22 was a year of resurgence for the company.

Kishor Patil, co-founder, CEO and MD, KPIT, said it had delivered seven sequential quarters of healthy growth and steady margin expansion.

Also Read

More Stories on
KPIT Tech

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.