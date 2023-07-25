KPIT Technologies Q1FY24 profit up 56.9% at Rs 134 crore, dividend announced

KPIT Technologies posted revenue from operations at Rs 1097.62 crore, up 60.1 per cent as against Rs 685.72 crore during the April-June quarter of previous financial year.

KPIT Technologies on Tuesday posted profit for the fiscal first quarter at Rs 134 crore, up 56.9 per cent in comparison to Rs 85.43 crore during the first quarter of FY23. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 1097.62 crore, up 60.1 per cent as against Rs 685.72 crore during the April-June quarter of previous financial year. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 213.9 crore and EBITDA margin was at 19.5 per cent. KPIT Technologies also announced a final dividend of Rs 2.65 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23.

