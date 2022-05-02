KPIT Tech to expand footprints to deal with attrition

IT COMPANIES, FACING attrition rates of 20-30%, are coping with the deluge of resignations by offering higher compensation, hiring more freshers and hoping the heated attrition environment cools down soon.

Apart from higher compensation and fresher hiring, technology company, KPIT Technologies is looking at other ways to cope with challenges posed by high attrition and the war for talent. KPIT’s attrition levels during the fourth quarter of FY22 reached the early 20% levels.

KPIT is focused on the auto- motive software technology space and is involved with passenger car and commercial vehicle programmes of global automotive OEMs in their CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric mobility) projects.

Ravi Pandit, chairman, KPIT Technologies, says the days of the large centralized workplace with a fixed time to work are over. He believes the demand for talent is far exceeding supply so attrition would continue to be in the mid-20s for some time so they would have to handle it.

KPIT Technologies has worked on new strategies to deal with this. Instead of waiting for talent to come to its large centres, KPIT is planning to go to where the talent is. Priya Hardikar, CFO, KPIT, says the company said they were looking to be in places where there their team members were and how best to reach near them. So KPIT will be setting up smaller satellite offices across the country and these locations would be based on where the talent is coming from. This would cut down on their commute issues and be closer to their homes. At present, KPIT has its headquarters in Pune with a centre in Bengaluru. New locations would depend on where the team is coming from. The HR teams have started working on this. The company is also planning to expand headcount globally and working on a strategy to go near shore. KPIT has its facilities in the US, Germany, UK, Netherlands, China and Thailand. They would be adding more locations and expanding existing centres so KPIT is planning to expand its global infra-structure footprint.