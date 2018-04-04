Kovalam to host Asia’s biggest start-up meet this week

Blockchain, IoT, gaming and e-sports, cyber security, digital entertainment, augmented reality, virtual reality, e-governance and mobile governance will be the main themes of the two-day meet. (Reuters)

The decks are cleared for Asia’s biggest start-up ecosystem congregation Huddle Kerala on April 6 in Kovalam, near the Kerala capital.

Blockchain, IoT, gaming and e-sports, cyber security, digital entertainment, augmented reality, virtual reality, e-governance and mobile governance will be the main themes of the two-day meet.

The guests to the start-up conclave include Sharjah Digital Transformation Higher Committee chairman Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi and Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands. Global players like location-based marketing specialist Posterscope and mobile app-builder Zoho Corp are the sponsors of event.

The event, organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and IAMAI Startup Foundation, is to have participation from 2,000 delegates, including start-up entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders and academicians, with 40 speakers in 30 sessions.