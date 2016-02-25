Koushik Chatterjee named new Tata Steel Europe exec director

Koushik Chatterjee, group executive director and member of the boards of Tata Steel and Tata Steel Europe, will be Tata Steel’s executive director for Europe in addition to his current responsibilities, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

This follows the decision of Karl Koehler, the curent director of Tata Steel and chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Steel Europe, to step down effective from February 29. Koehler will join the senior leadership position with a privately-owned industrial company in Germany.

The development comes at a time when there’s a significant slump in the steel industry for the last 12 to 18 months, with steel prices remaining weak.

Last month Tata Steel had announced 1,050 job losses at its UK operations including 750 at its plant in Port Talbot in south Wales. The group had already made 1,200 job cuts in October last year at its European long products business.

Karl Koehler said: “The last six years have been a challenging journey of change for Tata Steel in Europe as it dealt with unprecedented market conditions. I believe the new leadership of Tata Steel Europe will continue the journey of making the company stronger in the challenging times the European steel industry is facing”.

Hans Fischer, currently chief technical officer of Tata Steel Europe, will be appointed chief executive officer and will join the board of Tata Steel Europe from March 1, 2016.

Hans Fischer will be responsible for the operational and business performance of Tata Steel Europe. He will report to the board of Tata Steel Europe and will seek advice and guidance relating to the business from Koushik Chatterjee, the statement said.

Hans Fischer joined Tata Steel Europe as chief technical officer on July 1, 2012. He worked for Hoogovens – now Tata Steel Netherlands – in various operational positions until joining the German steel and technology group Salzgitter in 2001 as technical managing director, becoming chairman of the management board of Salzgitter Flachstahl in 2004 and, later, a member of the executive board of Salzgitter.

In 2010 Hans joined the German industrial group ThyssenKrupp where he was CEO for Steel Americas. He rejoined Tata Steel in 2012.

Shares of Tata Steel on Wednesday closed at R247.85 on Bombay Stock Exchange, down 2.21% from its previous close.