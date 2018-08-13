Who are India’s top 10 wealthiest women? Kotak Wealth Hurun releases report; check list

“The ranking recognises India’s leading women – entrepreneurs, businesswomen, investors and inheritors,” Jaideep Hansraj of Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

Kotak Wealth Hurun Women 2018: Smitha V Crishna, third-generation heir of the Godrej Empire, has topped the list in Kotak Wealth Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women 2018 with a net worth of whopping Rs 37,570 crore. Interestingly, the list ranks top 100 Indian women with a threshold of approximately Rs 1,000 crore. Smitha Crishna, who owns 1/5th of the Godrej group along with her brothers sits on the board of Godrej Industries. Earlier in 2014, she made headlines with the purchase of the bungalow belonging to the late atomic physicist, Dr. Homi J Bhabha, for Rs 371 crore.

Roshni Nadar, CEO and Executive Director at HCL, ranks second in with an estimated net worth of Rs 30,200 crore. Indu Jain, chairperson of Bennett Coleman & Co., which owns brands including The Times of India and The Economic Times ranked third on the list with Rs 26,240 crore wealth. Biocon’s top boss, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw came in at the fourth spot with a net worth of Rs 24,790 crore. Interestingly, Shaw also sits on the board of Infosys.

Kiran Nadar, wife of HCL founder Shiv Nadar, came in at the 5th spot in the Kotak Wealth Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women 2018 list. The report estimated her wealth to be Rs 20,120 crore. Private healthcare provider USV Pharma’s Leena Gandhi Tewari was next on the list with an estimated net worth of Rs 10,730 crore. Heir of JSW empire, Sangita Jindal raked on the 7th spot with Rs 10,450 crore in net worth.

Jayshree Ullal, who recently made in a mark in Forbes’ list of America’s 60 richest self-made women, ranks at the 8th position in the Kotak Wealth Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women 2018. The report estimates her wealth to be around Rs 9,500 crore. Thermax chairperson Anu Aga was next on the list with Rs 8550 crore. Finally, Outcome Health’s Shradha Agarwal came in on the 10th spot with Rs 8,200 net worth.

Other notable names on the list include outgoing PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi with a net worth of Rs 2,590 crore at the 41st spot. Interestingly, her spot is tied with the wife of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, with a net worth of Rs 2,590 crore came in at the 41st spot. Sudha Murthy, with a net worth of Rs 2,480 crore came in at the 46th spot.

Jaideep Hansraj, CEO, Wealth Management & Priority Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “The ranking recognises India’s leading women – entrepreneurs, businesswomen, investors and inheritors. We are seeing a significant change with more and more women taking advantage of increasing opportunities to become active participants in business. The report acknowledges the Indian woman’s role in creating wealth in one of the fastest growing economies in the world.”