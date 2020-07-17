Kotak Special Situations Fund invests Rs 500 crore in Nuvoco to finance acquisition of Emami Cements

This financing is a timely investment for achieving financial closure for Nuvoco to consummate the acquisition and consolidate its position as a leading cement manufacturer in eastern India, KSSF said in a statement,

Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF), managed by Kotak Investment Advisors, on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 500 crore in Nuvoco to finance the acquisition of Emami Cements.

This financing is a timely investment for achieving financial closure for Nuvoco to consummate the acquisition and consolidate its position as a leading cement manufacturer in eastern India, KSSF said in a statement, adding that the investment will help fuel the growth of the consolidated cement business of Nuvoco, with an eventual foray into the primary capital market.

Srini Sriniwasan, MD, Kotak Investment Advisors, said, “This investment is an apt example of a ‘special situation’. Given the lockdown due to Covid-19 and with the credit markets frozen, the situation required special effort in working remotely and closing an important acquisition financing, which is otherwise not available in the market. Our wide mandate allows us to participate across debt and equity, making us one of the most flexible capital providers.”

Eshwar Karra, CEO, Kotak Special Situations Fund at Kotak Investment Advisors, said that the investment is a milestone in working remotely to establish trust, comfort and team work with Nuvoco and close this in the current environment. “Our on-ground presence and deep understanding of business groups and companies enable us to be nimble and provide timely and customised solutions to companies in India,” he said.

The Emami Group had on Tuesday said that it has completed the sale of its cement unit to Nuvoco Corporation from the Nirma Group for an enterprise value of Rs 5,500 crore.