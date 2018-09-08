Kotak Mahindra rolls out mobile medical vans under CSR

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Saturday said it has rolled out three mobile medical vans under the corporate social responsibility initiative ‘Life First’, in association with Wockhardt Foundation. As part of the agreement, three medical vans which act as primary health care centres on wheels would be managed by the Wockhardt Foundation, a press release said.

Each medical mobile van equipped with GPS facility would offer services like awareness, diagnosis, treatment t underprivileged people in and around the city free of charge.

Each van is staffed with a doctor, pharmacist programme coordinator and aims to reach out to 75 patients day.

“Our CSR programme for healthcare — ‘Life First gives us an opportunity to serve people living who need basi healthcare facilities,” Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, MD an CEO, G Murlidhar said Wockhardt Foundation, Trustee and CEO, Dr Huzaif Khorakiwala said through this initiative, the foundation aim to address the existing gaps in healthcare.