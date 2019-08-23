Kotak Life MD G Murlidhar reveals what he likes about his job

I like to use the long commute to work for catching up on my reading; it is usually the financial papers or books on business strategy, execution and leadership.
The Job
The thing I love most about this business is that our products provide protection to our customers during their toughest times. In addition, we provide livelihood to a wide cross section of society. This is important for me, as I fundamentally believe every Indian should be protected. I love the variety of people I get to work with, who share my passion to build financial security for Indians.
The Weekdays
My typical day starts with a workout — either yoga or weight training at the gym. It keeps me energetic through the long day ahead. I like to use the long commute to work for catching up on my reading; it is usually the financial papers or books on business strategy, execution and leadership. Workdays are packed with meetings, but I like to connect with my colleagues casually in between. Lunch is always with a group of colleagues, accompanied by lively conversations about other aspects of life. On my way back home, I like to catch up with those dear to me on the phone, or watch historic or political dramas and action shows.
The Weekend
Weekend mornings are typically spent firing up my grey cells to ideate on innovative solutions to stay ahead of the game. I do take a break from work, though it is difficult sometimes. Leisure is not for those who have a passion to follow, is what I believe. However, I make it a point to spend time with my family; share stories of the week with my wife, and I especially enjoy the colourful conversations with my grown-up sons.
The Toys
I always have my iPhone and iPad with me. They have become an integral part of both work and play. I have my Fitbit on at all times to monitor my health — something I take very seriously. Of late, I have become a fan of over-ear headphones that help block out the noise.
The Logos
I admire Apple for its ability to stay ahead of the market in design. I’m a big fan of Fitbit for its range of health-conscious products. I admire Hindustan Unilever for its scale, execution abilities and resilience.
— As told to Sapna Nair
