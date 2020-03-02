Kotak Investment infuses Rs 500 crore into Jindal Stainless

KSSF has purchased equity shares from lenders of Jindal Stainless and invested in debentures of the company.

Kotak Investment Advisors (KIAL) on Monday announced that Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) has invested `500 crore in Jindal Stainless (JSL) in form of debt and equity. According to Kotak Investment Advisors, this investment will help the country’s largest stainless steel producer come out of the corporate debt restructuring (CDR) process and help it repay its loans and debt obligations to banks. The data from Bloomberg showed that total debt of JSL stood at `3,680.74 crore as on September quarter.

Under the transaction, KSSF has purchased equity shares from lenders of Jindal Stainless and invested in debentures of the company to repay the OCRPS (optionally convertible redeemable preference shares) and recompense due to lenders as part of the CDR package. Post completion of the transaction, KSSF will hold approximately 5% equity in Jindal Stainless. On Monday, the Jindal Stainless stock ended at `39.65 up by 1.67% on the BSE.

Eshwar Karra, CEO at Kotak Special Situations Fund at Kotak Investment Advisors, said, “We are delighted to partner with Jindal Stainless by taking a 5% equity stake in the company and providing financing facility to help Jindal Stainless come out of CDR.” Kotak Special Situations Fund is a $1-billion fund with a mandate to invest in special situations in India.

KIAL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank and focuses on the alternate assets business of the Group. “Our investment in Jindal Stainless is in line with our objective of participating across the credit life-cycle of a company by providing unique solutions to the financing gaps seen in the industry. Coming out of the CDR process, JSL can now chart out its growth and debottlenecking plans by approaching the financial markets on competitive terms”, added Karra.

Kotak Mahindra Group had been associated with private equity investments since 1997, the Alternate Assets group was set up in early 2005 to bring a sharper focus to this business. Since then, KIAL has raised in aggregate $4.06 billion across different asset classes, including private equity funds, real estate funds, infrastructure funds, special situations fund and listed strategies, all led by independent investment teams.