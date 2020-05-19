Kotak Bank Rating: Neutral — A marginally positive performance in Q4

Kotak Bank remains best placed across metrics, in our view, with a best-in-class liability franchise, prudent underwriting, strong capital position, and adequate margin levers

Kotak Bank remains best placed across metrics, in our view, with a best-in-class liability franchise, prudent underwriting, strong capital position, adequate margin levers (100bp higher SA rate vs peers despite recent cut), and strong currency to explore inorganic opportunities. Q4FY20 results were also marginally positive with core PPOP growth of 14% y-o-y (5% ahead of our expectation) despite weak loan growth of <7% y-o-y (<3% including Prime).

Margin levers are yet to play out (SA cut in April) and should aid Kotak to deliver better PPOP performance (12-13% CAGR over FY20-22F) despite muted growth expectations (7%/10% loan growth for FY21/22F).

That said, bank will not be immune to current cycle (170bp/130bp credit cost expected for FY21F/22F) and ROEs (post dilution) of 10-11% for FY21F/22F leave limited room for any re-rating, given rich valuations at 2.6x/28x FY22F diluted book/EPS. We hence maintain Neutral, while we acknowledge it to be the best placed to ride the cycle – our TP implies 3x/28x FY22F BV/EPS. Faster recovery from COVID-19-related impacts and greater-than-anticipated asset quality impact are the key upside/downside risks to our TP.

Result highlights

(i) Core PPOP grew 14% y-o-y, driven by marginal improvement in NIMs; (ii) liability franchise remains best in class, with further improvement in funding cost and ~Rs 130 bn of savings account (SA) accretion aiding CASA% improving to 56%; (iii) loan growth was muted <7/3% for the Bank/Bank+Prime with growth moderation in unsecured loans (cautious stance) and y-o-y contraction in CV/auto book; (iv) capital position remains strong with Tier-1 at +17%, and post QIP (Rs 78 bn built in) tier-1 will improve to ~20%; (v) asset quality was stable with q-o-q adjusting for Rs 6.6 bn of standstill accounts, ramped-up provision cover (69%) and provided Rs 6.5 bn (10%) on overdue loans.

Management commentary

(i) Will focus on strengthening balance sheet, building strong deposit franchise and continue to grow non-credit linked subs; (ii) lending approach needs to change given higher risk in sectors with high fixed costs/leverage, while government measures around MSMEs is a big positive;

(iii) management remains cautious on unsecured loans and thinks CV/unsecured retail is seeing elevated pain and moratorium for retail is also higher than overall 26% moratorium for the bank (lower for other lending subs), while moratorium in SME is despite lower working capital utilisation (cautious approach); (iv) deposit traction is strong despite SA rate cut.