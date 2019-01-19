Kona is North American UV of the year

The Kona Electric, which will likely be launched in India this year, has an estimated range of an impressive 258 miles (415km) and offers standard fast-charging capability, a feature for which many competitors charge extra.

Earlier this week, the 2019 Hyundai Kona and Kona Electric CUV models were together named the winner of the 2019 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year by the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year automotive media jury. This is the first time that a Hyundai CUV model has won the Utility Vehicle of the Year category. The winner of the CUV category is announced every year at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our innovative new Kona and Kona Electric crossover winning the prestigious award,” said Brian Smith, COO, Hyundai Motor America. “Kona is an affordable, stylish and functional compact CUV, tailored to the needs of customers who pursue active lifestyles of all kinds. It’s setting new standards for its segment, with appealing design, cutting-edge connectivity and class-leading available safety features. We know our customers are going to agree with the top media confirming this impressive award.”

The 2019 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year jury is made up of an independent panel of top journalists and analysts based in the US and Canada. Since 1994, the organisation has recognised top cars, trucks and utility vehicles. This year’s jury of 54 media outlets includes legacy newspapers, magazine experts, broadcast veterans, digital columnists and freelance media.

“Both the Kona and Kona Electric are built on all-new CUV platforms, offering versatility to consumers with active lifestyles of all kinds. The Kona was developed with a focus on enhanced driving dynamics and responsive performance for a variety of urban and multi-surface driving conditions,” the company said in a statement.

The Kona Electric, which will likely be launched in India this year, has an estimated range of an impressive 258 miles (415km) and offers standard fast-charging capability, a feature for which many competitors charge extra. The Kona Electric platform has been developed to give customers CUV-like ground clearance and an elevated, command seating position to provide better visibility and comfort on long journeys, as well as easy ingress and egress.