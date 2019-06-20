Kolkata tops in warehousing leasing volume, says report

By:
Published: June 20, 2019 11:19:34 AM

Kolkata was followed by Bengaluru and Hyderababd, growing at 147 per cent and 96 per cent in 2018 over 2017.

Kolkata has become a major warehousing hub serving the primary requirements of the entire eastern belt of the country

Among top eight cities, Kolkata has emerged as the fastest growing market in the country in warehousing leasing, a report by a global property consultancy firm said.

The ‘India Warehousing Market 2019 report by the Global property consultancy firm, Knight Frank, said Kolkata witnessed highest YoY surge, with 191 per cent in warehousing leasing volume of 4.7 million sqft in 2018.

E-commerce and third party logistics (3PL) providers were the biggest occupiers to have picked up warehousing space in Kolkata in 2018, the report said.

Kolkata has become a major warehousing hub serving the primary requirements of the entire eastern belt of the country, Knight Frank director (Kolkata) Swapan Dutta said.

The clusters which saw highest growth are Dankuni and the suburbs, Durgapur Expressway and Old Delhi Road (NH-19 [Old NH-2]), National Highway-16 (Old NH-6), Taratala Maheshtala and MadhyamgramBarasat, he said.

