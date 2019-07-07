Kolkata Port Trust restarts container handling at Khidderpore Dock

Kolkata Port invested in Khidderpore Dock to attract coastal cargo. (Representational Image)

Kolkata Port Trust has resumed container handling at its Khidderpore Dock (KPD) after nearly 10 years with the first vessel arriving here from Tamil Nadu’s Kattupalli, a senior port official said on Sunday. With the beginning of container handling, the KPD started operating as a hub for coastal shipping, the KoPT official said.

“Kolkata Port invested in Khidderpore Dock to attract coastal cargo. After 10 years, we are again utilising KPD for handling containers,” a KoPT spokesperson said. Vessel ‘MCP London’ carrying 50 TEUs of construction related material and white goods from Krishnapattanam and Kattupalli came to Kolkata on July 5 and sailed back next day, port officials said.

On its return from KPD on Saturday, it carried 116 TEUs of containers of mainline operators and the vessel will return to Kolkata on July 14. “In near future, this will be useful for carrying cars and white goods to Kolkata,” a port official added.