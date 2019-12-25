Know your customer: When it comes to online shopping, customer experience matters

While price remains a key determinant, the study suggests that online retailers focus on developing seamless, enriching customer experience strategies to engage modern customers.

Customers in India are increasingly focused on experiences when it comes to online brand engagement, according to a new report released by Adobe. The report also found that customers are willing to embrace new technologies like automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and they expect brands to be environmentally responsible.

In partnership with YouGov, the research surveyed over 7,000 respondents from various markets in the JAPAC region, providing online retailers with key insights around the purchasing preferences of modern-day customers. Titled ‘Listen: A Magento Meaningful CX Series’, the report underpins the ever-increasing importance of customer experiences for brands looking to stay ahead.

While price remains a key determinant, the study suggests that online retailers focus on developing seamless, enriching customer experience strategies to engage modern customers. Signifying the importance of omni-channel presence and integrations, 51% of the surveyed customers said it’s important for websites to work well on smartphones. Half the consumers (50%) said they would choose to buy from a retailer if their website is easy to use and navigate while 47% would do so if it loads quickly. Almost half (46%) of Indian customers prefer engaging with a retailer online for the second time if loyalty schemes are extended—this is only behind Singapore (53%) in the entire APAC region.

Nicholas Kontopoulos, head of APAC Digital Experience Commercial Marketing, Adobe said, “As personalisation becomes vital towards unlocking the customer experiences of the future, there is a growing need for brands to augment and deepen customers’ end to end engagement journey across the spectrum, and make it more meaningful and appealing for long term engagement.”

When it comes to technologies like automation and AI, 67% responded positively to the prospect of AI being used to increase sales and profits by online retailers, if that use resulted in a better customer experience.

Moreover, 56% of them are more likely to buy from retailers using AI capabilities if they offer low prices, excellent customer service and online experience. Further, 31% claimed they are happy to get product suggestions basis their search history—underlining the growing need for personalisation. However, this comes with the expectation of privacy.

Additionally, 34% prefer shopping online as they consider it to be less taxing on the environment. More customers are exhibiting receptivity towards purchasing from environmentally friendly retailers – 47% respondents said it’s important for retailers to be transparent about where their products are sourced while 46% of customers are more receptive to retailers who minimise their use of packaging.