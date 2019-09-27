Know who is the inspiration of Viacom18 Studios’ Ajit Andhare

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios

1 On my bookshelf

I usually read multiple books in parallel. Currently, I am loving The Master Algorithm by Pedro Domingos, The Shape of Ideas by Grant Snider, and The Art of Looking Sideways by Alan Fletcher

2 A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love

I would like to watch Inception again, and the series Rome, to see Titus Pullo again any day

3 My inspiration is…

Elon Musk for his sheer audacity of dreaming unabashedly and then making those impossible dreams come true. For me, he is the real Iron Man. Closer home, I admire Uday Shankar for his fearless creative business leadership of Newscorp in India, and for bringing the Disney Asia headquarters home to Mumbai

4 If not in this profession, I would have been a…

Pianist and music director

5 Indulgence is…

Freshly roasted and ground coffee with a bar of really dark chocolate