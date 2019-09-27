Know who is the inspiration of Viacom18 Studios’ Ajit Andhare

Elon Musk for his sheer audacity of dreaming unabashedly and then making those impossible dreams come true, says Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios.
1 On my bookshelf
I usually read multiple books in parallel. Currently, I am loving The Master Algorithm by Pedro Domingos, The Shape of Ideas by Grant Snider, and The Art of Looking Sideways by Alan Fletcher
2 A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love
I would like to watch Inception again, and the series Rome, to see Titus Pullo again any day
3 My inspiration is…
Elon Musk for his sheer audacity of dreaming unabashedly and then making those impossible dreams come true. For me, he is the real Iron Man. Closer home, I admire Uday Shankar for his fearless creative business leadership of Newscorp in India, and for bringing the Disney Asia headquarters home to Mumbai
4 If not in this profession, I would have been a…
Pianist and music director
5 Indulgence is…
Freshly roasted and ground coffee with a bar of really dark chocolate
