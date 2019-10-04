Know who is the inspiration of The Glitch co-founder Rohit Raj

I am a huge Tarantino fan. Inglourious Basterds is a movie I can watch over and over again.

1 On my bookshelf

The Messy Middle. The book talks about the middle stages of every start-up, the troubles it goes through, and how crossing that hurdle is important yet tricky

2 A movie I’d like to watch again

I am a huge Tarantino fan. Inglourious Basterds is a movie I can watch over and over again. It recently popped up on my Netflix recommendation, and I have been looking forward to revisiting it

3 My inspiration is…

Ronnie Screwvala. He is somebody I have personally looked up to. His serial entrepreneurial ability is something I really admire. Masayoshi Son is another personality I follow religiously and deeply respect

4 My wanderlust

Japan and Mexico are two countries on my must-do list

5 Indulgence is…

I am a complete sucker for South Indian cuisine and pizza…who doesn’t like pizza!

— As told to Venkata Susmita Biswas