Know who is the inspiration of The Glitch co-founder Rohit Raj

The Messy Middle. The book talks about the middle stages of every start-up, the troubles it goes through, and how crossing that hurdle is important yet tricky
1 On my bookshelf
The Messy Middle. The book talks about the middle stages of every start-up, the troubles it goes through, and how crossing that hurdle is important yet tricky
2 A movie I’d like to watch again
I am a huge Tarantino fan. Inglourious Basterds is a movie I can watch over and over again. It recently popped up on my Netflix recommendation, and I have been looking forward to revisiting it
3 My inspiration is…
Ronnie Screwvala. He is somebody I have personally looked up to. His serial entrepreneurial ability is something I really admire. Masayoshi Son is another personality I follow religiously and deeply respect
4 My wanderlust
Japan and Mexico are two countries on my must-do list
5 Indulgence is…
I am a complete sucker for South Indian cuisine and pizza…who doesn’t like pizza!
— As told to Venkata Susmita Biswas
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.