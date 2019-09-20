Know how Affle’s Anuj Khanna Sohum likes to spend his free time

Affle’s Anuj Khanna Sohum

1. On my bookshelf

Who am I by Sri Ramana Maharshi

2. A TV series I love

The Netflix show Genius and, in particular, the episode Jobs vs Gates

3. A famous quote I swear by

‘Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution’ – Albert Einstein

4. My wanderlust

Lhasa and Kailash Mansarovar

5. Indulgence is…

South Indian vegetarian thali served on a banana leaf

— As told to Venkata Susmita Biswas