Know how Affle’s Anuj Khanna Sohum likes to spend his free time

This is how Anuj Khanna Sohum of Affle spends his free time
1. On my bookshelf
Who am I by Sri Ramana Maharshi
2. A TV series I love
The Netflix show Genius and, in particular, the episode Jobs vs Gates
3. A famous quote I swear by
‘Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution’ – Albert Einstein
4. My wanderlust
Lhasa and Kailash Mansarovar
5. Indulgence is…
South Indian vegetarian thali served on a banana leaf
— As told to Venkata Susmita Biswas
