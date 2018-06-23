Know all about Bharti Infratel’s new CFO S Balasubramanian

Balasubramanian has over 28 years’ of experience. (Reuters)

Mobile tower firm Bharti Infratel on Saturday said it has appointed S Balasubramanian as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who will take over the role with effect from August 10. Balasubramanian takes charge from Pankaj Miglani, who is moving to a different role in the Bharti Group.

“Pankaj Miglani will be stepping down as the CFO of the Company wef the close of business hours on August 9, 2018. He will be taking up another role within the Bharti Group,” Bharti Infratel said in a BSE filing.

It added that the Board of Directors, in their meeting held on June 22, have appointed S Balasubramanian as the CFO and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company wef August 10, 2018. Balasubramanian joined Bharti Airtel in 2005 and has held several finance leadership roles including Global Financial Controller, Global Head of Shared Services and Chief Accounting Officer.

He is currently leading a cross-functional project team on integration of operations, post the acquisition of Telenor.

“His (Balasubramanian) remuneration and terms of appointment will be governed by the company’s policy on nomination, remuneration and board diversity and HR policies as applicable to other employees of the company,” the filing said.

Balasubramanian has over 28 years’ of experience and has handled global and large scale operations in India, Middle East and Africa. He has been associated with other organisations like Pepsi, Eicher, Sify, Hutch and Coke.