KKR buys majority stake in EuroKids International

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced that it had expanded its partnership with Posten Norge (Norway Post) to build a digital stack to enable product innovation and superior customer experience.

According to a company statement, the expanded partnership aims to develop modern, intelligent and automated solutions for Posten. This move will accelerate Posten’s growth by enabling adoption of agile working methods, harmonising IT services and driving automation.

Commenting on the expanded partnership, Arne Erik Berntzen, CIO, Posten Norge, said, “Through our renewed and expanded partnership with TCS, Posten will be able to adopt new modern technologies and working methods and ultimately provide a first-class service to all of our customers.”

Rajan Maheshwari, Country Manager, Norway, TCS, said, “Our contextual and domain knowledge combined with a focus on customer satisfaction and innovation makes us a preferred partner for our customers. We are pleased to expand our relationship to create a strong digital foundation to support Posten’s strategy of a customer-oriented, simplified and profitable business.”

Posten Norge, a Nordic postal and logistics group, and TCS began their partnership in 2013. The partnership focused on creating an IT platform and implementation of various digital businesses for Posten Norge.

Talking about the digital technology and its impact on postal industry, Arun Pradeep, head, Travel, Transportation and Hospitality Industry Unit, Europe, said, “The postal industry is undergoing fundamental changes and postal organisations have harnessed digital technology to convert challenges into opportunities. Posten is at the forefront of this transformation to be a customer centric organisation.”