KKR-backed REEL looks to invest Rs 2,500 cr in 3 years

Ramky Enviro Engineers (REEL), a provider of environmental services and solutions in which KKR acquired a 60% stake for $530 million, is looking to make investments worth Rs 2,500 crore over the next three years.

M Goutham Reddy, MD and CEO of REEL, stated during a conference call on Monday that a larger part of the investments will get into the waste-to-energy sector and into the emerging economies’ waste transfer requirement.

“We expect investments of Rs 2,500 crore in the next three years. The current transaction has certain amount of primary investments which will be used for growth. There will be internal accruals over the next three years that will support the growth, and there will also be incremental borrowings that will help in project financing of some of these new projects,” Reddy stated during a conference call.

The management at KKR India, whose stake purchase has valued the company at $925 million, expects multi-fold returns from the investment and asserts that the unique nature of the transaction makes it more significant for the investment firm.

“This is a company with a valuation close to a billion dollars. Hopefully, we will make multiples of it. This is significant in couple of ways: It is significant in size, it is significant because of the uniqueness of the sector. We are taking the same comments today like we got when we put money in Dalmia Cement. People said ‘Why would private equity put money into cement?’ It is very easy to go and buy another FMCG company or buy some apparel company. The significance comes because of the sector that we are getting into,” said Sanjay Nayar, member and CEO at KKR India.

Although the sector may be new to KKR India, this is not the first time it is investing in the space. Rupen Jhaveri, managing director at KKR, pointed out that the firm has had numerous investments worldwide. “We have had a waste management company in the Netherlands, we own an environmental services company in Singapore/China. This is not something new to us. For sure, it is new to us in India in the sector, worldwide this is something that KKR has familiariaty with,” he said.

In 2007, a consortium consisting of funds advised by KKR and CVC Capital Partners reached an agreement to acquire all the outstanding share capital of the Van Gansewinkel Groep, a waste-service provider. In 2014, KKR along with CITIC had formed a consortium to make a pre-conditional voluntary offer for all the shares in United Envirotech, a Singapore-listed membrane-based water and waste-water treatment and reclamation solution provider.