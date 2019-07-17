KitKat goes sugar-free: Nestle jumps onto health trend; invents zero-sugar chocolate

Japan has been leading in innovative versions of Nestle KitKat chocolate. (Bloomberg file photo)

Nestle has jumped onto the healthy food bandwagon and has created a zero-sugar variant of its popular chocolate KitKat. The product, which is entirely made of cocoa beans and pulp, is slated for an Autumn 2019 launch in Japan, and is a product by Japan subsidiary of KitKat. The company plans to take it to a global level in 2020, after debut in the Japan market, Japan KitKat announced in a press release. Announcing the launch, Nestle said: “Further products in other countries will follow next year, through some of Nestle’s most popular confectionery brands”.

BREAKING: Nestlé has invented the first 70% dark chocolate made wholly from cocoa fruit – with no refined sugar! First launch is @KITKAT this autumn. Full story here: https://t.co/2a4xGFJIzi @KITKATJapan pic.twitter.com/WDugQCriN9 — Nestlé (@Nestle) July 16, 2019

Japan has been leading in innovative versions of KitKat chocolate and had launched its pink version of KitKat called “Ruby Chocolate” in January 2018. After the initial launch in Japan, the company took it to Europian continent. Nestle Japan also launched “Volcanic Chocolate,” a confectionary made from a rare type of cacao cultivated on volcanic islands, in January 2019. The latest entrant, zero-sugar version, will be retailed as “Cacao Fruit Chocolate”. Nestle has patented its innovation of making chocolate with just the cocoa fruit. The company also said that, chocolate has been made with the addition of refined sugars, until now.

Also read: Nestle expands pink KitKat range called Ruby; India not a part of new launch

Nestle’s formula of zero-sugar chocolate

Cocoa fruit consists pulp and beans. While chocolate companies use the beans primarily for chocolate making, pulp largely discarded and only some part of it is used in the fermentation of the cocoa beans. “Until now it has not been used as an ingredient to naturally sweeten chocolate,” Nestle said. “This is a real innovation which uses the natural sweetness of the cocoa pulp to provide a pure, novel chocolate experience,” Patrice Bula, Head of Strategic Business Units, Marketing and Sales at Nestlé, said.

Also read: Now, Dairy Milk with 30% less sugar; Cadbury’s flagship chocolate in a healthier version

Cadbury caught onto the trend too

Mondelez International, the parent company of Cadbury and Oreo among others, had also revealed their healthier chocolate version with 30% less sugar in June 2019. Called “Cadbury 30% less sugar”, the less sugar version of the chocolate is launched in India and the United Kingdom markets for now as these are the top markets for the company.