Kirloskar Brothers’ shareholders reject demand for forensic audit

Shareholders of Kirloskar Brothers (KBL) have rejected the demand for a forensic audit by independent auditors into the company’s legal expenses and the role of its independent directors.

KBL on Monday announced the voting results of the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on December 8, which was requisitioned by Kirloskar Industries (KIL), the single-largest shareholder in KBL, Atul Kirloskar and Rahul Kirloskar. Out of the total votes cast through e-voting, 63.99% were against the resolution and 36.01% votes in favour. Nearly 99% of the institutional investors voted against the resolution.

KIL has a 23.91% holding in Kirloskar Brothers. Sanjay Kirloskar and his family own 39.9% in KBL, institutional shareholders own around 10%, while others including retail hold 26%.

The resolution was regarding the appointment of an independent external entity as an independent forensic auditor to investigate and verify expenses incurred by KBL on legal, professional and consultancy charges over the last six years and examine the conduct of the board of directors of KBL, including independent directors.

The Kirloskar brothers – Sanjay, and Atul and Rahul – have been fighting several cases over the Deed of Family Settlement, which demarcated separate lines of business for each Kirloskar family and divided the companies between them.

KBL has blamed Atul and Rahul Kirloskar for all the legal expenses, saying that this was primarily due to litigations triggered by them and their controlled businesses and investigations about their insider trading in KBL shares.

The KBL board, including its independent directors, had advised its shareholders to vote against the resolution. KBL had said the requisition was an attempt by Rahul and Atul Kirloskar to continue to breach the family settlement and engage in competing businesses and stifle proceedings which were sub judice and pre-empt these proceedings from reaching their logical conclusion.

Two proxy advisory firms – Institutional Investor Advisory Services India (IiAS) and Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) – had recommended shareholders to vote against the forensic audit of KBL. SES had cited lack of compelling reasons and a possible attempt by requisitioners to settle their private or family issues for rejecting the resolution.

Speaking at the EGM, Mahesh Chhabria, managing director at KIL, had said that knowing fully well that their resolution would be defeated by ‘brute majority’, KIL wanted to highlight serious corporate governance issues and the lack of transparency in managing the affairs of KBL.