Kirloskar Brothers Q4FY23 profit jumps 93% at Rs 90.7 crore, revenue at Rs 1124.60 crore

Kiloskar Brothers posted revenue from operations at Rs 1124.60 crore in the fourth quarter, up 17.8 per cent from Rs 954.40 crore in Q4FY22.

Kirloskar Brothers’ profit for the fiscal fourth quarter jumped 93 per cent to Rs 90.70 crore.

Kirloskar Brothers’ profit for the fiscal fourth quarter jumped 93 per cent to Rs 90.70 crore as against Rs 47 crore in the same quarter last year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 1124.60 crore in the fourth quarter, up 17.8 per cent from Rs 954.40 crore in Q4FY22. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 145.1 crore, up 53.1 per cent on-year. The Board also recommended a dividend of Rs 4.50, that is 225 per cent per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2022-23. While the company’s revenue from operations for its India business stood at Rs 775.20 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, its international business recorded revenue Rs 349.40 crore in Q4FY23.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram